"Sweetie Pie's" star says he did not arrange nephew's death

Prosecutors said Norman paid $10,000 to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to lure his nephew to the site where he was shot and paid $5,000 to Travell Anthony Hill to shoot Montgomery.

Ellis and Hill have both pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme.

Norman testified Tuesday that he took out the life insurance policy on his nephew to give a longtime customer of the family restaurants, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, some business.

Yaghnam pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and wire fraud in the case.

Montgomery left St. Louis after at least $220,000 in cash, jewelry and other items were stolen in a June 2015 burglary at Robbie Montgomery's home.

Norman told jurors he and his mother hired a private investigator to find his nephew, but he had no intention of hurting him.

He said he flew to St. Louis on March 14, 2016 — the day of Montgomery's death — as part of regular stops to do jobs for Sweetie Pie's.

He said he paid Ellis only $1,000 for sex and $2,000 to help her open a boutique in Memphis. He acknowledged he asked Ellis to help him find Montgomery but never paid her to do so.

Norman testified he connected Ellis and Hill to find Montgomery because he wanted to get back items stolen from Robbie Montgomery's home. He said he never paid Hill to shoot his nephew and didn't know he was the shooter for years after his nephew's death.

Robbie Montgomery, the primary figure on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” attended court Monday and Tuesday during her son’s defense but declined to comment on the case. The defense originally intended to call her as a character witness. But prosecutors successfully opposed her testimony as not relevant to the case.

Norman is facing two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.