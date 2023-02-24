BreakingNews
Equipment falls on worker, killing him in Beavercreek Twp.
Swiatek defeats Gauff again, advances to Dubai final

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff after beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year's French Open final.

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the other semifinal.

Swiatek beat Pegula last week to retain her Qatar Open title.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

