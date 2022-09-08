Swiatek tops Pegula; faces Sabalenka in US Open semifinals

This marked Swiatek's eighth win in a row against an opponent ranked in the top 10, all in straight sets.

“I'm super proud of myself. My goal, basically, is to be consistent,” she said. “I remember when I was an underdog and every match like that was surreal. Now it feels pretty routine.”

Pegula, a 28-year-old whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, dropped to 0-4 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, including a trio of losses at that stage this season. All three of those came against a player atop the rankings at the time: Ash Barty at the Australian Open in January and then Swiatek at Roland Garros and now.

Swiatek will face No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Thursday's semifinals. The other women's semifinal is No. 5 Ons Jabeur against No. 17 Caroline Garcia, who eliminated 18-year-old American Coco Gauff on Tuesday.

Of the four players remaining in the bracket, only Swiatek already owns a major championship. And only Sabalenka, who defeated two-time Slam runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (4) earlier Wednesday, ever has been this far in New York previously; she lost in the semifinals last year.

“I’m ready for it,” Sabalenka said. “I’m ready for another fight.”

Sabalenka was bounced from the semifinals at Wimbledon last year by Pliskova. Sabalenka made sure from the start that this one would be different, racing to a 4-0 lead.

This year, Sabalenka could not participate at the All England Club, because all players from Russia and Belarus were banned over the invasion of Ukraine. Sabalenka spent that fortnight in Miami, practicing and preparing for a return to the tour.

“It was a tough time, especially when I was working out in the gym and there was Wimbledon playing on the TV,” Sabalenka said. “I was always turned it off, because I couldn’t watch it.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, questions a call as she plays Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, questions a call as she plays Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, congratulates Iga Swiatek, of Poland, after Swiatek won their match in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, congratulates Iga Swiatek, of Poland, after Swiatek won their match in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts to a shot as she plays against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts to a shot as she plays against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson