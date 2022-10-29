Swiss aim to set record for world's longest passenger train

The Rhaetian Railway company plans to run the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train with 100 coaches and fours engines along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the famed Landwasser Viaduct.