Swiss bask in reopened shops as COVID-19 cases drop

The seven-day average of deaths has come in in the single digits in recent days, declining steadily from the down from more than 70 on New Year's Day and a plateau of more than 80 per day in most of November and December.

The new measures don't just affect stores: museums, zoos, library reading rooms and outdoor sports facilities like tennis courts and skating rinks can reopen. The government also is allowing more people to gather in public or private — 15 people, up from five.

President Guy Parmelin last week acknowledged public pressure for a faster reopening, but called for “discipline” in the face of the new variant's spread. A reopening of restaurants and bars is planned for April 1, but that could be moved forward “if the situation continues to improve,” he said.

He cited rising vaccinations and COVID-19 testing in Switzerland as reasons to be confident.

Shop owners too expressed relief Monday that life was getting a bit closer to normal.

Nabil Slimani, manager of a Geneva store of snowboard, freeski, surf, skate and streetwear vendor Blue Tomato, said the closures last month “were really starting to weigh us as much as on the customers."

He said more customers flooded into the store after a previous shutdown last year, and this time, “it's been pretty calm ... it hasn't been crazy.”

Ikea reported a few longer lines than usual. Spokesman Aurel Hosennen said Monday wasn’t nearly as busy as after a reopening from a longer lockdown last spring, when visits to reopened stores were nearly twice as much as on a normal day. On Monday, traffic was up about 30% from a normal Monday.

But the managers of the Payot bookshop said a combination of a back-to-school rush after university holidays and an eagerness to return to the feel of new books — after some online shopping in recent weeks — was driving up traffic on Monday.

"For a month and a half, people missed coming to bookstores," said Christophe Jacquier, the Payot store manager. “There's a real pleasure for people to come to hunt for and chose their books — it's not the same thing as searching on the Internet.”