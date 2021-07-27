Swiss close decade-long Russian money laundering probe

The Swiss investigation against persons unknown centered on money laundering alleged to have been committed in Switzerland between 2008 and 2010. It was launched in 2011, in part because of a report alleging criminal activity by Hermitage Capital Management, the company of Magnitsky’s one-time client, London-based investor William Browder.

Magnitsky drew controversy in 2008 after claiming that an organized crime group had colluded with corrupt Russian Interior Ministry officials to claim a $230 million tax rebate through illegally obtained subsidiaries of Hermitage. The money was alleged to have been laundered first in Russia and then in other countries, including Switzerland. The Swiss attorney general's office ordered assets worth around 18 million francs ($19.6 million) seized.