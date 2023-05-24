Swiss gov't favors compensation for journalistic 'snippets' posted by online services

“The Federal Council proposes that large online service providers should be required to remunerate media companies for the use of snippets,” the government said. "For example, if a large search engine shows snippets of newspaper articles in its search results, the online service provider will have to pay remuneration for this in future.

Only the biggest online services — which draw a number of users annually amounting to least 10 percent of Switzerland's population — would be required to pay such compensation. Switzerland's population was about 8.8 million as of the end of last year.

The Swiss government pointed to changes abroad, including a directive by the European Union — which does not count Switzerland among its 27 member states — that helped media companies defend their interests with regard to online services.