Swiss National Bank hikes key interest rate in line with Fed

“In its baseline scenario for the global economy, the SNB expects this challenging situation to persist for now," the bank said in a statement. “Global economic growth is likely to be weak in the coming quarters, and inflation will remain elevated for the time being."

The bank lowered its inflation forecast for the end of this year and first three months of 2023 from its predictions in September, expecting the rate to stay at 3% before falling. But the forecast for inflation is “higher over the medium term" despite rate hikes. Its new predictions put average annual inflation at 2.9% this year, 2.4% next year and 1.8% in 2024.

It foresees economic growth of about 2% this year but said “weaker demand from abroad and the high energy prices are likely to curb economic activity markedly in the coming year." With that, the bank expects growth of about 0.5% next year.

“The forecast for Switzerland, as for the global economy, is subject to high uncertainty," the bank said. “A stronger economic downturn abroad or a pronounced energy shortage in Switzerland would, in particular, have a negative effect."