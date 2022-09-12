Swiss propose nuclear waste storage site near German border

The site is very close to the border with Germany, which is at best ambivalent toward nuclear power. The last three German nuclear power plants are due to shut at the end of this year, though the government wants to keep the option of reactivating two of them in case of an energy shortage in the following months.

A deputy German environment minister, Christian Kuehn, told news agency dpa after news of the choice first emerged over the weekend that the site would put “a great strain” on nearby areas. The mayor of the nearby German town of Hohentengen, Martin Benz, made clear that he wants information on possible accident scenarios and plans to deal with them.

Germany hasn't yet chosen a permanent storage site for its own nuclear waste and isn't expected to until 2031. A new search for a storage site, which authorities hope to start using in 2050, was launched two years ago.