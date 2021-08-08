Swiss protest court ruling reducing rapist's sentence

The mainly female protesters in front of the Basel courthouse held up banners and shouted “11 minutes are 11 minutes too much!" They decried the court's ruling which had lowered the 33-year-old defendant's prison sentence from 4 years and three months to three years, the online news site 20minuten.ch reported.

In last month's ruling, the judge also said the female rape victim had sent out “certain signals,” Swiss media reported. A spokeswoman for the court refused to further explain that statement by the judge.