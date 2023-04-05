Swiss regulators defend rescue of Credit Suisse via UBS deal

The globe’s biggest banks, including Credit Suisse, are required to submit emergency plans for winding them up if they fail, a measure arrived at through international negotations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis triggered by the failure of globally connected U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Triggering such an emergency plan “would have achieved its immediate aim” of preserving payments and supporting the economy in Switzerland, Angehrn said.

“But the damage to Switzerland as a place to do business, to the reputation of Switzerland, to tax revenue and jobs, would have been enormous,” he added.

Swiss government officials, including the financial regulator, hastily orchestrated a $3.25 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS on March 19 after Credit Suisse's stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money.

Authorities feared that a teetering Credit Suisse could further roil global financial markets following the collapse of two U.S. banks.

Credit Suisse shareholders did not get to vote on the deal after the government passed an emergency ordinance to bypass that step. Shareholders aired criticisms of Credit Suisse's struggles at what may have been the bank's last annual general meeting Tuesday.

UBS faces shareholders at its annual meeting Wednesday.

