Swiss reject nationalist plan to limit jobs for EU citizens

Since the last vote, Switzerland has witnessed the turmoil that Britain's 2016 referendum to leave the European Union has caused, especially for EU citizens in the U.K. and Britons living on the continent. Britain left the EU in January, but is in a transition period until the end of the year with prospects for a deal on future relations between London and Brussels still uncertain.

Voter Yann Grote in Geneva said he didn't approve of further limiting freedom of movement.

"I’m not at all in favor, and even more now, because it’s not a time to isolate Switzerland,” he said.

Fellow voter Elisabeth Lopes agreed.

“I’m a daughter of immigrants, so it is a matter that touches me,” she said. “If Switzerland had to withdraw or reduce these agreements (with the EU), I think we would be the real losers.”

The freedom-of-movement measure was being considered alongside nationwide votes on several other issues.

SRF reported that a majority of voters backed a plan for paid paternity leave while rejecting a measure that would increase tax breaks for child care. The outcome of votes on the purchase of up to 6 billion francs (about $6.5 billion) worth of new fighter planes by 2030, and the right to hunt wolves to keep their population down was still too close to call.

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Laura Zimmermann, Co-President of Operation Libero, is standing in front of a poster reading 'No. No Switzerland is an island." at the meeting place of the opponents of the popular initiative "For moderate immigration" (the limitation initiative), on Sunday, 27 September 2020, at the Hotel Schweizerhof in Bern, Switzerland. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP) Credit: PETER KLAUNZER Credit: PETER KLAUNZER

Marco Chiesa, SSVP President and State Council, TI, stands in Rothrist, Switzerland for the meeting on the Limitation Initiative, Sunday, 27 September 2020. The Swiss electorate will be asked to vote on five federal proposals (Peter Schneider). The initiative 'For moderate immigration (Limitation Initiative)' launched by Swiss People's Party SVP is one of five separate issues Swiss voters will decide in the nationwide ballot on 27 September 2020. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP) Credit: PETER SCHNEIDER Credit: PETER SCHNEIDER

SVP party members will gather for their limitation initiative in a restaurant, Sunday, 27 September 2020, in Rothrist, Switzerland. The Swiss electorate has to decide on five Swiss proposals. The initiative 'For moderate immigration (Limitation Initiative)' launched by Swiss People's Party SVP is one of five separate issues Swiss voters will decide in the nationwide ballot on 27 September 2020. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP) Credit: PETER SCHNEIDER Credit: PETER SCHNEIDER

SVP President and State Councillor Marco Chiesa, TI, on the right, and National Councillor Thomas Matter, BL, speak about the limitation initiative on Sunday, 27 September 2020 in Rothrist, Switzerland. The Swiss electorate has to decide on five Swiss proposals (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP) Credit: PETER SCHNEIDER Credit: PETER SCHNEIDER