Swiss seen backing proposal to ban face coverings in public

A projection for national public broadcaster SRG nearly two hours after polls closed put support for the proposal at 52%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Lukas Golder of polling agency gfs.bern told SRG's SRF television channel that a defeat was “practically almost ruled out.”

The close outcome was in line with pre-referendum expectations.

Two of Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states, Ticino and St. Gallen, already have similar legislation that foresees fines for transgressions. National legislation would put Switzerland in line with countries like Belgium and France that have already enacted similar measures.

Backers included the nationalist Swiss People's Party, which is the strongest in parliament. The committee that launched the proposal is led by a lawmaker from the party and also initiated a ban on the construction of new minarets that voters approved in 2009.

This time around, a coalition of left-leaning parties that opposes the proposal put up signs that read: “Absurd. Useless. Islamophobic.”

Experts estimate that at most a few dozen Muslim women wear full-face coverings in the country of 8.5 million people.

Voters had their say on two other issues Sunday. Projections showed them clearly rejecting a proposed voluntary “e-ID” to improve the security of online transactions — an idea that ran afoul of privacy advocates, as it would have been issued by private companies — and likely narrowly approving a free-trade deal with Indonesia.