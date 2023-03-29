Swiss seniors take government to European court over climate

The group, which counts around 2,000 members across Switzerland with an average age of 73, argues that older women's rights are especially infringed on because they are most affected by the extreme heat that will become more frequent due to global warming, which current Swiss climate policy contributes to.

After exhausting domestic legal avenues, the group has taken its case to the Strasbourg, France-based tribunal in the hope of setting a precedent that will apply to all signatories of the European Convention on Human Rights. It is linked to two further cases brought by other groups that will be heard by the court in the coming months.