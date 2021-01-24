Swiss skier Beat Feuz wins 2nd Kitzbühel downhill in 3 days

While Friday’s race on the same course was marred by bad crashes involving Swiss skier Urs Kryenbühl and Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States, only three of 52 racers failed to finish Sunday’s downhill and all avoided injuries.

Organizers had lowered the final jump, where Kryenbühl crashed in Friday’s race, which had been rescheduled from another iconic resort, Wengen in Switzerland.

As skies cleared again in Sunday's event, some late starters had clearer visibility and came close to the times of the top-ranked racers, most notably Florian Schieder.

The Italian, wearing bib No. 50, led Feuz by more than a quarter of a second for the first four splits but ultimately finished 1.43 seconds behind in 14th.

The race in the Austrian Alps is one of the marquee events on the men's World Cup calendar and is usually attended by up to 50,000 spectators, though no fans were allowed this year amid tight anti-coronavirus measures.

The race was postponed by a day because of bad weather Saturday, pushing back the initially scheduled super-G to Monday.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz, center, winner of an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, celebrates on the podium with second-placed France's Johan Clarey, left, and third-placed Austria's Matthias Mayer, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Switzerland's Beat Feuz speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati

France's Johan Clarey gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta

France's Johan Clarey speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati