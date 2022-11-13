dayton-daily-news logo
X

Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
Switzerland has won the biggest prize in women’s team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match.

Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the title.

The Swiss had never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and again last year. Australia won it seven times, but the last was in 1974. The Australians also lost in the final in 2019.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

In Other News
1
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
2
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
3
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
4
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
5
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top