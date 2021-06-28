Switzerland beats France 5-4 on penalties at Euro 2020

Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranović forced extra time with a 90th-minute equalizer.

Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game. But that all changed early in the second half when the Swiss were awarded a penalty.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the team's captain, made the save on Ricardo Rodríguez in the 55th minute and woke up the French. Karim Benzema scored once in the 57th, and again in the 59th to give France the lead.

Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th with a right-foot shot from 20 meters and it looked like the game was out of reach for the Swiss. But just as quickly as France had taken over the game, they let it go again.

Seferovic scored another header in the 81st minute and Gavranović made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining.

Switzerland's manager Vladimir Petkovic celebrates with his players end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Marko Djurica Credit: Marko Djurica

Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi, left, scores by penalty during the penalty shootout at the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda