Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster moves south

Authorities expect the death toll to rise in Lismore and its surrounds as the floodwaters drain from homes and searchers knock on doors.

Dozens of suburbs remain flooded in Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city 750 kilometers (470 miles) north of Sydney, after the river that snakes through its center peaked on Monday.

The Queensland state capital had received 80% of its average annual rainfall within a few days.

The cleanup effort is underway and 8,000 volunteers had enlisted for what is known as the Mud Army, which helps those who were inundated.

Queensland has accounted for nine of the deaths from the flooding disaster that has resulted from a low-pressure system that is moving south.

Caption Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as parts of Australia's southeast coast were inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade. Floodwaters are moving south into New South Wales from ç state in the worst disaster in the region since what was described as a once-in-a-century event in 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as parts of Australia's southeast coast were inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade. Floodwaters are moving south into New South Wales from Queensland state in the worst disaster in the region since what was described as a once-in-a-century event in 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as parts of Australia's southeast coast were inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade. Floodwaters are moving south into New South Wales from Queensland state in the worst disaster in the region since what was described as a once-in-a-century event in 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield the rain in Sydney, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as parts of Australia's southeast coast were inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade. Floodwaters are moving south into New South Wales from Queensland state in the worst disaster in the region since what was described as a once-in-a-century event in 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption In this photo provided by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, water floods farm land near Maryborough, Australia Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Heavy rain is bringing record flooding to some east coast areas. (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man uses an excavator to stack debris damaged by flood water in Lismore, Australia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Floodwaters are moving south into New South Wales from Queensland state in the worst disaster in the region since what was described as a once-in-a-century event in 2011. (Jason O'Brien/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Jason O'Brien