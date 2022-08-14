Sylvia Fowles' career ends with 6,000 rebounds; Sun top Lynx

Lindsay Allen, who entered with a scoring average of 4.3 points pre game, made 6 of 7 3-pointers and led the Lynx with 26 points. She added six assists. Powers had 22 points and eight rebounds.
A 9-0 run late in the first quarter helped the Sun take a 28-14 lead into the second period and they would go on to lead 71-54 heading to the fourth.
Connecticut was already assured of the No. 3 playoff spot and will open at home against No. 6 Dallas on Thursday. Minnesota missed the playoffs.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve argues a call with the officials during play against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve argues a call with the officials during play against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun guards Courtney Williams (10) and Odyssey Sims (1) defend Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers, center, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun guards Courtney Williams (10) and Odyssey Sims (1) defend Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers, center, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, right, loses the ball under pressure from Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, front left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, right, loses the ball under pressure from Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, front left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, center, scores over Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, center, scores over Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) runs into the defense of Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) runs into the defense of Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) drives between Connecticut Sun defenders DiJonai Carrington, left, and Natisha Hiedeman, right, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) drives between Connecticut Sun defenders DiJonai Carrington, left, and Natisha Hiedeman, right, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller calls a play against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller calls a play against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa (11) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tangle for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa (11) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tangle for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) drives to the basket around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) drives to the basket around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, front right, battles against, from left to right, Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21), forward Aerial Powers (3), forward Napheesa Collier (24), and center Sylvia Fowles (34) for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, front right, battles against, from left to right, Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21), forward Aerial Powers (3), forward Napheesa Collier (24), and center Sylvia Fowles (34) for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) battles against Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) battles against Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT
Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT