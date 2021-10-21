dayton-daily-news logo
X

Syria executes 24 people over last year's deadly wildfires

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Syria's Justice Ministry says authorities have executed 24 people after charging them with igniting deadly wildfires last year

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria executed 24 people Thursday after charging them with igniting wildfires last year that left three people dead and burnt thousands of hectares (acres) of forests, the Justice Ministry said.

Executions are common in war-torn Syria, but the number of those put to death Thursday is larger than usual.

Syria's decade-old conflict left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million refugees outside the country.

The Justice Ministry called the 24 who were executed, “criminals who carried out terrorist attacks that led to deaths and damage to infrastructure and public property.” It said 11 others were sentenced to life in prison in the same case.

Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries in October 2020 amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit. Three people were killed in the blazes, which also burned wide areas of forests, mostly in Latakia and the central province of Homs.

President Bashar Assad’s hometown of Qardaha in Latakia province was hard hit by the fires, which heavily damaged a building used as storage for the state-owned tobacco company, part of which collapsed.

Assad made a rare visit to the region shortly after the fire was brought under control.

In Other News
1
Union Pacific Q3 profit up 23% even with flat volume
2
Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of 'The Eye of the World'
3
US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000
4
Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group
5
For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top