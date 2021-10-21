Syria says it executed 24 for igniting deadly wildfires

Nine others, including five juveniles, received prison sentences. The prison sentences for the juveniles ranged between 10 to 12 years, the Justice Ministry said.

The statement did not provide further details on the circumstances of the executions or how they took place. For civilians, the death penalty in Syria is usually carried out by hanging. Syrian laws allow for the death penalty for offenses including terrorism, espionage, treason, arson and army desertion.

“Yesterday’s executions of 24 people demonstrates the Syrian government’s disregard for international law, especially right to life,” said Diana Semaan, researcher on Syria for Amnesty International.

She added that death sentences are often passed through secret trials or during court proceedings which lack basic safeguards such as the right to a lawyer, and with confessions routinely extracted under torture or other ill treatment and duress.

In 2017, a report by Amnesty International said as many as 13,000 people were executed in secret mass hangings at the Saydnaya prison in Syria between September 2011 and December 2015, at the height of the Syrian civil war. It said the alleged executions were authorized at the highest levels of the Syrian government.

The report said that between 20 and 50 people were hanged each week, sometimes twice a week, at the Saydnaya prison in what the organization called a “calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution.” U.N. human rights experts have also reported the mass killing of detainees held by the government in official and makeshift detention centers that often take place out of sight.

Those executed Wednesday were among dozens of people detained in late 2020 who confessed that they began planning to ignite fires starting in August last year, the Justice Ministry statement said. They started fires in September that affected 280 towns and villages and damaged 370 homes, the ministry added.

It said a total of 24,000 hectares (59,300 acres) of forests and plantation were burnt in the fires.