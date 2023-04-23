Tachlowini Gabriyesos runs for refugees at Belgrade Marathon

Running in Belgrade was also symbolic. The city is the capital of Serbia, a country in Europe's southeastern Balkan Peninsula that serves as a land route for refugees and migrants trying to reach Western Europe.

Many who are among the thousands of people traversing the route come from Eritrea, like Gabriyesos, facing perils and challenges along the way. Gabriyesos's own journey back in 2010 lasted for months and was marked by hardship.

Born in a remote village in Eritrea, Gabriyesos won't even talk about the horrors he had witnessed while he lived in his home country, which was plagued by war, violence and repression. But it was enough to send him away from his parents at such a young age.

Gabriyesos says he made the decision to leave one afternoon while his family was away from home. A friend — who was 13 years old — came by and the two of them just set off toward what they hoped would be a better future somewhere safe.

Gabriyesos had an aunt in Israel, so he decided to go there. He went first to Ethiopia, then Sudan, Egypt and finally Israel. He had to sleep rough, walk for miles and stay in refugee camps.

“We went through the jungle, but this was no longer that scary as it had been when we were very small,” recalled Gabriyesos, who spoke through an interpreter. “We had already seen much worse.”

When he finally reached Israel, Gabriyesos was first transferred to a refugee camp there, and later started attending school. There, he told his teachers he could run and they provided equipment and training.

“I had been fond of running even before I left (Eritrea),” he said. “I got a coach, who is my coach now as well. He is like a father to me and a man who is part of my life.”

From that moment on, running became Gabriyesos' life.

“When I started ... he (coach) told me to run. And I ran and ran and he didn't tell me to stop,” he said.

As a young talent, Gabriyesos earned an International Olympic Committee Refugee Athlete Scholarship and a chance to compete as a refugee as part of a team of athletes who are unable to represent their countries because of their status.

Gabriyesos was eligible to run at Tokyo 2020 after finishing the Agmon Hahula Marathon in Israel in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 55 seconds, to fulfill his dream of competing at an Olympics.

Gabriyesos finished 16th in Tokyo with a time of 2:14:02, surprising many with his success. His “next goal” is to compete at next year's Paris Olympics.

Though the future looks much brighter now than back in 2010, Gabriyesos says his immediate hope is to receive Israeli citizenship before making any concrete plans.

“I have many dreams, many plans about the future,” he said. “What I can tell you now is that I would love to have many children.”

___

Follow AP coverage of sports at https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports and migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP