BreakingNews
President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns

Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France for the 3rd time and in style with a victory at time trial

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France for the third time

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

NICE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for the third time and celebrated in style with a victory in Sunday's final stage — a time trial ending in Nice.

The 25-year-old Slovenian rider became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark was second overall. He also finished the 21st and final stage in second place.

Pogacar won the 34-kilometer (21-mile) time trial on the French Riviera's roads from Monaco to Nice in 45 minutes, 24 seconds. Vingegaard was 1 minute, 3 seconds behind him and Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel 1:14 back in third spot.

In the overall standings, Vingegaard finished 6:17 behind Pogacar and Evenepoel was third overall, 9:18 behind Pogacar — whose other Tour wins came in 2020 and 2021.

The race did not finish in Paris as it usually does because of the Olympic Games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 race after disastrous debate...
2
2024 Election Latest: Trump and Vance rally in Michigan as calls for...
3
‘Twisters’ whips up $80.5 million at box office, while ‘Deadpool &...
4
A timeline of the assassination attempt on former President Donald...
5
Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top