Taiwan adds China’s Huawei and SMIC to export control list

The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither Huawei nor SMIC initially commented on their inclusion.

Huawei and SMIC have both been sanctioned by the U.S. The two companies are producing China’s most advanced homegrown artificial intelligence chips in an effort to compete with U.S.-based Nvidia and supply Chinese tech firms with the much-needed chips amid export curbs.

Taiwan is home the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a major supplier for Nvidia.

Last November, the U.S. ordered TSMC to halt supplies of certain advanced chips to Chinese customers as part of broader efforts to restrict China’s access to cutting-edge technologies.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The U.S. is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and arms seller.