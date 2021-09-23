Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere

The CPTPP was the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a group promoted by then-President Barack Obama. His successor, Donald Trump, pulled out in 2017. President Joe Biden has not rejoined.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since the Communist Party took control of the mainland in 1949 following a civil war. They have extensive trade and investment ties but no official relations.

Deng said Taiwan’s status as a democracy and market economy should count in its favor.

“Taiwan and China follow different systems of organization. We are an integrated market economy,” he said. “We have democracy and the rule of law backing us. Our laws are transparent to all.”