X
Dark Mode Toggle

Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants, offices

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan says people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan said people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place.

People will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions as well as on public transit, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday. Restaurants and offices will no longer require masks.

Schools will see the relaxation of the mask rule in March, as the requirement is being eased in two parts.

Still, on the streets in Taipei, the island's capital, and in office buildings, many people continued to don a mask. In grocery stores, shoppers still wore face coverings.

In December, Taiwan dropped its outdoor mask mandate, which had required people to wear a mask even while walking on the street.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
World shares mostly higher as inflation worries dog Wall St
2
Israel's Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
3
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
4
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
5
Heavy rains leave 36 dead in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top