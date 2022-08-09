Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

The exercises also show China’s “geostrategic ambition beyond Taiwan,” Wu said.
“China has no right to interfere in or alter” the Taiwanese people’s democratic process or interaction with other nations, he said.
Taiwan and the mainland are separate jurisdictions with “neither subordinate to the other,” Wu said.
Since Thursday, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline in the Taiwan Strait and launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. Ignoring calls to calm tensions, Beijing has extended the exercises that amount to a blockade without announcing when they will end.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Wu on Tuesday said that China aims to control the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait, describing a greater ambition to upend the Asian status quo and prevent nations from aiding the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
