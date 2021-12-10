Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China

China has been poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies over the past few years, cutting down on the number of countries that recognize the island as a sovereign nation. China views Taiwan as a part of its territory and is against Taiwan representing itself in global forums or in diplomacy. The democratic island is self-governed but has little diplomatic recognition on the international stage.

The Nicaraguan government is meeting with the Chinese government in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Nicaragua established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in the 1990s, when President Violeta Chamorro assumed power after defeating Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista regime at the polls. Ortega, who has just been re-elected for a fourth consecutive presidential term, had maintained close ties with Taipei until now.

“Long-standing friendship & successful cooperation benefiting the people of both countries were disregarded by the Ortega government," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter. "Taiwan remains unbowed & will continue as a force for good in the world."