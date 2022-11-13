Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included six Shenyang J-11 and four J-16 aircraft.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island never has been part of the People's Republic of China, but Beijing says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.