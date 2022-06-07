dayton-daily-news logo
X

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
U.S. officials say a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

According to officials, the aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency and landed. A netting barrier was used to slow and stop the plane, and the nose gear collapsed after contact with the net, officials said.

The pilot was not identified and was not seriously injured, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to the completion of the investigation.

The U.S. routinely sells F-16s to Taiwan. It was unclear if the U.S. military pilot was testing the aircraft or preparing to deliver it to Taiwan.

The U.S. has programs to retrofit and upgrade older models of the F-16 for Taiwan, as well as plans to deliver new models of the aircraft. It wasn't clear if the fighter jet was new or an older version.

In Other News
1
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
2
McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
3
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option
4
'We Build The Wall' trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
5
Stocks rise as uncertainties keep Wall Street wobbly
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top