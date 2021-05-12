16 new cases cause worry in Taiwan, Tsai says don't panic

Announcing the increase in cases at the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said the latest outbreak was "not a joke.”

The island on Tuesday raised its emergency preparedness, banning indoor events with more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 until early June. Stricter measures could be imposed if cases continued to rise and outlets found in violation would be fined, Chen said.

Five of the cases were discovered in a gaming cafe in Yilan county on Taiwan’s eastern coast. Another was found in New Taipei City, just outside the capital. None of the cases had any history of international travel. Health authorities are doing contact tracing to determine the source of the infection.

A seventh infected person was already in quarantine and had been in contact with a cluster discovered in recent weeks linked to pilots working for Taiwan’s China Airlines. Over 30 cases have been identified.