Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

“Based on what I’ve heard from the technical team today, what we need to do is continue to pore over the data and polish up our plan on putting the flight rationale together,” he said.

During Monday's launch attempt, readings showed that one of the four main engines in the rocket's core stage could not be chilled sufficiently prior to the planned ignition at liftoff. It appeared to be as much as 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) warmer than the desired minus-420 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-250 degrees Celsius), the temperature of the hydrogen fuel, according to Honeycutt. The three other engines came up just a little short.

All of the engines appear to be fine, according to Honeycutt.

The chilling operation will be conducted a half-hour earlier for Saturday afternoon's launch attempt, once fueling begins that morning. Honeycutt said the timing of this engine chilldown was earlier during successful testing last year, and so performing it sooner may do the trick.

Honeycutt also questioned the integrity of one engine sensor, saying it might have provided inaccurate data Monday. To change that sensor, he noted, would mean hauling the rocket back into the hangar, resulting in weeks of delay.

Already years behind schedule, the $4.1 billion test flight is the opening shot in NASA's Artemis moon-exploration program, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. Astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon and actually attempt a lunar landing in 2025.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Combined Shape Caption An American flag waves in the breeze as NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption An American flag waves in the breeze as NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux Combined Shape Caption The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux