dayton-daily-news logo
X

Taliban: Explosion strikes mosque in Afghanistan's south

Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
A Taliban spokesman says an explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers, a Taliban spokesman said.

Bilal Karimi said the explosion targeted a mosque in the southern province of Kandahar, one week after a similar attack struck north of the country. He did not provide more details and said an investigation was ongoing.

It was not immediately clear who perpetrated the attack.

The mosque is frequented by the Shiite minority who are frequently targeted by the Islamic State group. Last week, IS claimed a suicide bombing inside a Shiite mosque in the northern province of Kunduz that killed 46 people.

In Other News
1
The Latest: UK lab suspended over false negative COVID tests
2
With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow
3
Lebanon pauses amid tense calm after deadly gun battles
4
Protests hit Italy as workplace anti-COVID norms go in force
5
In Nigeria’s troubled northwest, phone blockades hurt locals
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top