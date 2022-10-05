Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4

Abdul Nafi Takor, a ministry spokesman, said the blast went off during prayers. He said four worshippers were killed and 25 wounded.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it began receiving patients at around 2 p.m. with injuries and burns. Some of those wounded "reported seeing a man detonate a device,” said the hospital's acting country director, Dejan Panic. “It was a suicide attack."

The mosque blast follows last week's suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul that killed as many as 52 people, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials.

Earlier this year, United Nations experts said the main military threat to the Taliban came from IS and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel.

Their report said the presence of IS, the al-Qaida network and “many other terrorist groups and fighters on Afghan soil” was raising concerns in neighboring countries and the wider international community.

In 2020, the IS affiliate attacked a Kabul maternity hospital that killed 24 people, including newborn babies and mothers. In 2021, before the Taliban takeover, the group attacked a school, killing more than 90, most of them schoolgirls.