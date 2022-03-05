Taliban official wanted by U.S. makes rare public appearance

In January a young woman was shot to death by a Taliban security police at a checkpoint. He was later arrested.

Haqqani acknowledged that “some misconduct happens" among former Taliban fighters who made the shift from fighting a war to policing the streets and added they were undergoing training.

Haqqani said the international community should not see his government as a threat and that foreign aid was needed to revive the country. He said his government was committed to the Doha peace agreement signed between the Taliban and the U.S. in February last year that brought an end to the war in Afghanistan.

The agreement requires the Taliban to prevent extremists groups, like al-Qaeda, from using Afghanistan as a base to threaten international security.

In an apparent reference to international concerns over the Taliban's willingness to grant access to education and employment for women, Haqqani said women can work and go to school in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Of the female police graduates, he said: “Today our sisters are with us in this ceremony, they are receiving their graduation diplomas and are being appointed in different jobs." He did not specify how many women had graduated.

The Taliban have been pressing for the release of billions of dollars of Afghan central bank reserves frozen overseas as the country battles drought, cash shortfalls and mass starvation.

Haqqani is wanted by the FBI and carries a $10 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.

He called on the thousands of Afghans who fled the country after the Taliban takeover to return.

Akhgar reported from Islamabad.

Caption Taliban acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani kisses the Taliban flag during a graduation ceremony at the police academy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Taliban acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, a designated terrorist by the U.S., said fighters guilty of "misconduct" were being penalized after a string of abuse allegations, in a rare public appearance on Saturday. (AP Photo)

