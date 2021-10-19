Taliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombers

The promise of rewards for suicide bombings signals conflicting approaches within the Taliban leadership. They are trying to position themselves as responsible rulers, who promise security for all and have condemned suicide attacks by their rivals, the militant Islamic State group. On the other hand, they praise such tactics when it comes to their followers.

The Taliban cannot afford to alienate the U.S., which froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets in U.S. accounts in line with international sanctions protocols. International monetary organizations paused disbursements, equivalent to 75% of the previous government's expenditure.

At the same time, the Taliban cannot afford to lose their hard-line base, especially in the wake of a growing IS threat.

Suicide bombings and roadside explosives were tactics used by the Taliban to wear down Afghan and U.S. forces throughout their 20-year insurgency.

The international community has greeted the Taliban's request for recognition with conditions, especially with respect to the treatment of women and girls.

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Istanbul contributed.