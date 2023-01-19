Taliban say 78 dead due to wintry weather in Afghanistan

Shafiullah Rahimi, a Taliban spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Disaster Management, said the deaths occurred since Jan. 10. More than 75,000 livestock also have died as a result of the chill, Rahimi said. He estimated that the Taliban have tried to reach and help more than 1 million people across the country and are "still trying our best to support more families during this harsh cold weather.”

The Taliban takeover in August 2021 sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving millions into poverty and hunger. Foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.