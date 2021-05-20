Talking to the moon: Europe pitches lunar satellites plan

But it also highlights the European agency's weakness: unlike the United States, China or India, ESA lacks any ambitious moon exploration programs of its own. Instead, ESA is hoping to partner with NASA to build a "lunar gateway" that would be a staging post for future moon missions.

The proposal outlined by ESA on Thursday will see two international consortiums devise ways for building a reliable and dedicated lunar communications and navigation service.

The first such satellite, called "Lunar Pathfinder," will be operational in 2024.

David Parker, ESA's director of human and robotic exploration, said the agency's member states would be given a formal proposal for a constellation next year.

"If approved, the project could start full steam ahead at the beginning of 2023 to ensure it’s operational within four or five years,” he said.

FILE - In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. The European Space Agency, ESA, national counterparts and private companies are presenting their vision Thursday to put satellites in orbit around the moon, to make future missions to Earth's closest neighbor easier. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst