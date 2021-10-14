Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering

A bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem this week applauds those who use it. Drop a piece of trash in, and a recording of a child's voice says “Thank you very much!”

It's part of an initiative by local residents to clean up the streets in the Pat neighborhood of the city. Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it’s also a congested modern city of nearly 1 million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes and litter.