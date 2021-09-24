Tanker rescues around 150 migrants off Greece's south

A coast guard patrol boat, one air force helicopter and one navy helicopter were scrambled to the area and continued the search and rescue operation after one of the cargo ship’s crew members told authorities he saw a woman fall into the sea as the boat's passengers were being transferred onto the larger vessel.

The Aristofanis was heading to the southern island of Crete, where the migrants were to disembark. The coast guard said there was no immediate information on their nationalities, or where they had set sail from or were heading to.