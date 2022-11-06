dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Nation & World
Updated 36 minutes ago
A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to a hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
2
Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
3
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
4
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
5
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top