Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

“Everyone has the duty to protect the legitimacy of this general election,” The Citizen newspaper said in an opinion article on Wednesday, reminding readers that “for decades, Tanzania has been an island of peace.”

The opposition faces a major challenge in trying to unseat the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, which has been in power since independence in 1961, as 15 presidential candidates seek a win, splitting support. More than 29 million people have registered to vote.

Internet services slowed ahead of the vote. Fewer major election observers will be present, some saying they weren't invited by the government, and the opposition said authorities made it difficult to accredit thousands of their own observers. Few in foreign media received approval to report on the ground.

Deadly violence erupted ahead of the vote as Tanzania's other top opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. Meanwhile, CHADEMA accused ruling party supporters of shooting dead two people at a rally in a town in the northeast. The ruling party did not respond to requests for comment.

Tanzania Elections Watch, a regional initiative of prominent personalities, has pointed out hate speech and intimidation of candidates and said the election will be flawed if held under current conditions.

“There are legitimate concerns that the heavy police and army deployment across Zanzibar is intimidating residents and creating fear and despondency that could deter voters from turning out,” Tanzania Elections Watch said in a statement Wednesday.

It warned that actions by security forces have created a “climate of fear.” The group also said it is “alarmed by the clampdown on communication channels, including suspension of bulk SMS services, reported blocking of social media sites, and slowing down of Internet communication.”