Tanzanian opposition leader rejects presidential election

Tundu Lissu of the CHADEMA party also appeared to warn of unrest: “Those in power are telling Tanzanians, ‘If you want change, look for it another way, not through the ballot box, not through democracy,’” he told reporters Thursday. “The message they are sending is, ‘Use force if you can ... We won't let you win through democracy. If you want, use force.'"

Lissu asserted that thousands of observers were turned away from polling stations and those who managed to enter were not given official results.