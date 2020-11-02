Tanzania's opposition says police blocking protest over vote

Police had warned that stern measures would be taken against anyone who tried to take to the streets.

The opposition has alleged widespread irregularities before and during the vote in the East African nation that some observers say has taken a sharp turn away from democratic ideals in the past five years. Allegations include the rejection of thousands of election observers, a massive slowdown in internet and text-messaging services and deadly violence. Few independent observers were allowed.

The national electoral commission in its announcement late Friday called all votes legitimate. Magufuli on Sunday noted “a few challenges” during the election but called it generally peaceful.

Magufuli also said this will be “my second and last term in office," notable because some ruling party officials have discussed changing the constitution of extending the presidency's term limits.

The arrests have affected Monday's demonstrations but the opposition still hopes to have them underway later in the day, Mvula said. Meanwhile, the ACT Wazalendo party has told its members not to go to police even if they are summoned, he said: “They have not dared to.”