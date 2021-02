Tar Heels sorry for breaching COVID-19 protocols

“But they realize they did make a mistake, for which they are paying a very significant price,” Williams said.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement came after the schools “mutually concluded the game could not move forward," and it didn't offer a reschedule date. In a later interview with The Miami Herald, Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga referenced the video as a concern and said the team didn't "want to put ourselves in position” for potential exposure.

The Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4 ACC), who have won seven of nine, are scheduled to visit ninth-ranked Virginia on Saturday.

“We have worked too hard for eight months doing the right things to make those kinds of mistakes at this point in the season,” the players and managers said. “We are hopeful we will be able to play again soon and wish to remind everyone to stay safe so this pandemic will be over as soon as possible.”

