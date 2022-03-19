Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat '21 champ Baylor

All-Atlantic Coast Conference power forward Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for North Carolina. After missing three of four free throws in the final 38 seconds of regulation, he made three of five in overtime.

The Tar Heels won as a No. 8 seed over a top seed for third time. They did so on the way to the Final Four in 2000, 10 years after after beating top-seeded Oklahoma when Davis was a player for Dean Smith.

Baylor lost in the second round for the second time in the last three NCAA tourneys. The Bears, who fell to top-seeded Gonzaga in the round of 32 three years ago, were trying to match the biggest comeback ever in an NCAA Tournament game.

Manek, the graduate transfer from Oklahoma of the Big 12, was ejected with 10:08 left after his left elbow to the face of Sochan as they were battling underneath the Baylor basket. Manek had just drained a 3-pointer that put the Tar Heels ahead 67-42.

With Manek out, and Caleb Love fouling out soon after that, the Tar Heels had 10 turnovers as Baylor turned up the pressure and made a furious rally.

The Bears got within 76-73 on a three-point play with 1:48 left by Akinjo, who had another one with 16 seconds left to tie the game at 80-80. North Carolina had one more shot, but Davis' 3-point try hit off the front of the rim.

Baylor scored 11 straight points in less than two minutes after Manek's ejection. Sochan made the second free throw before having an assist on a layup by Flagler, who then had consecutive 3s off UNC turnovers. The Bears moved within 67-53 when Akinjo hit two free throws after Bacot was called for a technical foul as the two tumbled to the floor.

Things got testy midway through the first half, and Sochan got a technical foul when he appeared to lock his legs together and almost pull Bacot to the floor with him. Love made both free throws, Manek drilled a 3-pointer off an inbound pass and Davis then added a breakaway 3 off a turnover for a 24-10 lead.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: With ex-coach Williams in Dickies Arena, which is less than 100 miles from Baylor's campus, Davis scored the Tar Heels' first eight points in an 80-second span after the Bears had a quick 4-0 lead. North Carolina never trailed again. The only tie was just before the end of regulation.

Baylor: The Bears outscored North Carolina 38-13 over the final 10 minutes of regulation. They couldn't finish off matching the biggest comeback victory in NCAA tourney history. BYU overcame a 25-point first-half deficit to beat Iona in a First Four game in 2012.

UP NEXT

North Carolina will play either UCLA or Saint Mary’s in the Sweet 16.

