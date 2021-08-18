Target extends streak even as online sales growth cools

Target's results came on the heels of those from Walmart and Home Depot that indicated U.S. shoppers are going back to near normalcy.

Still, concerns are mounting over how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated. Retailers are also grappling with higher prices on everything from food to automobiles. And temporary government stimulus and other benefits, which helped prop up overall spending, are dissipating. Target is also wrestling with supply-chain backups that are hitting companies worldwide.

So far, Target hasn't seen any pullback from customers because of the delta variant, CEO Brian Cornell said during a media call.

“We continue to see a very optimistic guest," said Cornell. “We have a very resilient consumer. We are not seeing any adjustment in consumer behavior."

Target said that it earned $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share, in its fiscal second quarter. That compares with $1.69 billion, or $3.35 in the year-ago period. Its adjusted earnings per share were $3.64. Revenue rose 9.4% to $24.83 billion.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share on revenue of $24.99 billion, according to FactSet.

Target's online sales growth was driven by same-day services like order pickup and drive up. Such services were up 55% in the latest quarter, but down from 270% growth last year. More than 95% of Target’s second-quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.

Sales grew across all five major product categories tracked by Target, led by clothing, whose sales saw a double digit percentage growth.

Cornell told reporters that many of the traditional back-to-school items like backpacks, lunch boxes and school uniforms are selling well. Earlier this month, Target launched the first mini Ulta Beauty shops. The shops are about 1,000 square feet and carry makeup, skincare, and fragrance, operate beside existing beauty sections in Target stores.

Shares slipped nearly 2%, or $4.75 per share, to $249.90 in pre-market trading Wednesday.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio