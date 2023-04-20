Tatis back in lineup for Padres after 80-game PED suspension

He was one of the game's premier sluggers from 2019 to 2021, batting .292 while mashing 81 homers, including an NL-best 42 during the 2021 season. Nicknamed El Niño, Tatis also plays the game with a flair that quickly made him one of the game's most recognizable and popular players.

His recent stint at Triple-A El Paso, which was in preparation of his big league return, was a reminder how good he can be. He was 17 of 33 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in eight rehab games, slashing .515/.590/1.212.

The Padres hope Tatis' return can jolt a team that's had a slow start. San Diego has the third-highest payroll in baseball, but has started with a 9-11 record and sits in third place in the NL West.

Despite the PED suspension, Tatis was allowed to play during MLB's spring training. He's moved to the outfield to make room for Xander Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year deal in December to play shortstop.

“It’s big, man,” Bogaerts said of Tatis' return earlier this week. “Time heals a lot. What I’ve seen so far is someone who wants to come in and show everyone that he’s still the real deal and what he did was a mistake and he wants to show that he’s matured from that.”

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson in San Diego contributed to this story.

