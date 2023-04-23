Tatis homers, Padres rally for 5-3 win over Diamondbacks

Tatis missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist. When he was about to return, he was hit with his PED suspension for a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

The young star is just 2 for 13 at the plate in his first three games this season, but the homer was a big step.

“It's been a long time since I've done that in the big leagues,” Tatis said. “I'm glad I got it out of the way.”

The D-backs bounced back for a 3-2 lead in the third on Christian Walker's third homer of the season. The first baseman turned on a breaking ball from Musgrove, and it landed in the D-backs' bullpen down the left-field line.

Musgrove (1-0) made his first start of the season after starting the year on the injured list. He fractured his left big toe during spring training in a weight room accident.

Musgrove had an up-and-down outing but got through five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. He struck out six. The Padres improved to 11-12 for the season.

“I honestly felt surprisingly calm today,” Musgrove said. “I had visualized and thought about this moment for a while. The delayed start creates some anticipation, but I felt I did a good job of managing nerves.”

The Padres rallied in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs against Kelly. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo brought Kyle Nelson in the game and the lefty struck out two straight batters before Kim hit a bouncing single through the left side, which scored two runs and put San Diego up 4-3.

Kim also had a pair of solid defensive plays at third base while filling in for Manny Machado, who got the day off because of a sore back.

“This is a game that was a little frustrating,” Lovullo said. “We did a lot of things well. The difference was some timely two-out hitting by the Padres.”

Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the eighth made it 5-3. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his seventh save in seven chances.

Kelly (1-3) labored through five innings, giving up four runs. He struck out seven, but walked five and threw 94 pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Walker was hit by a pitch on the left forearm. The arm was wrapped after the game, but the first baseman said he expected to be fine.

Padres: Machado was dealing with back tightness. He's had a slow start to the season, batting .221 with one homer and seven RBIs.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the four-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Padres will send RHP Yu Darvish (0-2, 3.44 ERA) to the mound while the D-backs will counter with rookie RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 2.25 ERA).

