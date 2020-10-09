Tatis, Padres have to wait till next year as Dodgers sweep

Tatis, whose drive at the home of the Rangers in August started San Diego's record run of four straight games with a grand slam, ended the second with a bases-loaded strikeout against winner Julio Urías.

The next time the rookie phenom came up, Urias had retired eight more in a row while LA built an 8-2 lead. Tatis grounded weakly to third base and finished the series 2 of 11.

Tatis, Wil Myers and Manny Machado combined for five homers in an 11-9 victory that turned the wild-card series against St. Louis in Game 2 and helped the Padres to their first postseason series victory since they went to the 1998 World Series.

But the trio went deep just once in the NLDS. The solo shot by Machado in Game 2 was immediately followed by one from Eric Hosmer, who grounded out against Joe Kelly with the bases loaded for the final out in LA's 6-5 victory.

A hodgepodge pitching staff missing its top two starters couldn't hold up either, after San Diego became the first team to send out nine pitchers and win a playoff game with a shutout in the clinching 4-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Four of the first five pitchers used by rookie manager Jayce Tingler in Game 3 allowed runs, including three apiece from starter and losing pitcher Adrián Morejón and his replacement, Craig Stammen.

Trevor Rosenthal, gave up a pair of two-run hits in the ninth when he became the Padres' 11th pitcher, two more than the previous high.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) scores on a throwing error by San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. At left is San Diego Padres catcher Jason Castro.

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer scores on a bases-loaded walk to Jake Cronenworth during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer (30) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Jake Cronenworth during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Adrian Morejon delivers to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, in jacket, takes pitcher Drew Pomeranz out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.